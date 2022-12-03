World Cup live updates: USA vs. Netherlands coverage

Dutch team fighting the flu The Americans face a Dutch squad that, like several other World Cup teams at this tournament, is battling the flu. The bug ran through the U.S. squad last week. Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal gave his team the day off on Thursday instead of running a typical 11-on-11 match. “I gave them a day of rest,” Van Gaal said Friday. “With this group, they communicate that to me. I listen to my players.” He declined to elaborate on how many players are affected, but by abandoning the typical training schedule Van Gaal created speculation that at least six players are ill. “We are not going to elaborate on that,” he said. “But if it goes around in the group, it is worrying.”

‘You guys are going to do it,’ Biden says in new video

How to watch Team USA vs. the Netherlands The United States must-win match against the Dutch, which is being played at Qatar’s Khalifa International Stadium, starts at 9 a.m. EST. It will be shown on Fox, in Spanish on Telemundo and streamed on Peacock. The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, but the team is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws. Antonee Robinson of United States controls the ball during United States Training Session ahead of their Round of Sixteen match against Netherlands at on Dec. 2, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Christopher Lee / Getty Images

What’s in the ‘magic spray’ World Cup players use, and does it really work? Viewers of the World Cup are likely familiar with the “magic spray” that sometimes gets whipped out after a player tumbles to the ground, writhing in pain from a mid-game injury. The aerosolized substance garners renewed intrigue every so often, when team doctors douse players with it and then send them back into action, seemingly healed. So, how does the spray work, and just how magical is it? Read the full story here.

Warm but not brutal evening for play in Qatar It’ll be a summery feel in Qatar for the United States’ round-of-16 match against the Netherlands. The forecast is for 80 degrees at 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. EST) at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, when the Americans and Dutch kickoff. It’ll be a touch cooler, 77 degrees, by 8 p.m. locally when then final 90-minute whistle likely blows. The open air stadiums in Qatar have been been fitted with cooling systems, to chagrin of environmentalists. The World Cup is typically played in June and July when most of the world’s major soccer leagues are on between-season breaks. But when the tournament was awarded to Qatar, organizers agreed to move it to November and December to avoid the oppressive desert heat.

Christian Pulisic cleared to play against Netherlands after game injury U.S. forward Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the team’s round-of-16 game against the Netherlands, the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team announced Friday. Pulisic, 24, sustained a pelvic contusion relatively early in Tuesday’s match after he careened into Iran’s goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, while scoring the game’s only goal. The USMNT had described Pulisic’s status after the game as day-to-day. Read the full story here.

U.S. looking for a rare World Cup quarterfinal appearance An American upset over the Netherlands would bring coach Gregg Berhalter’s men to the quarterfinals and a stage rarely occupied in U.S. soccer history. The U.S. men’s team made the semifinals of the inaugural World Cup in 1930, finishing third, behind runner-up Argentina and host and champion Uruguay. The closest the Americans have come since that 1930 run was in 2002, when they made the quarterfinals of that tournament in South Korea and Japan.