World Hepatitis Day 2024: Raising Awareness, Encouraging Precautions, and Promoting Prevention*• Silent Epidemic: Raising Awareness on World Hepatitis Day 2024

Kolkata – On World Hepatitis Day, healthcares join hands to raise awareness about hepatitis, a silent yet severe health threat affecting millions worldwide. This year, the focus is on spreading knowledge about the importance of early detection, preventive measures, and available treatments to combat this global epidemic.Hepatitis refers to an inflammation of the liver, commonly caused by viral infections. The most prevalent forms include Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. These infections can lead to severe liver damage, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer if left untreated.*Dr. Vivek Mohan Sharma, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Narayana Hospital, Kolkata”* Hepatitis is often referred to as a silent disease due to its asymptomatic nature in many cases. This World Hepatitis Day, we emphasize the significance of early detection and prevention. Regular screenings and vaccination are pivotal in combating this disease. At Narayana Hospital, we are committed to raising awareness and providing comprehensive care to those affected. Our goal is to educate the public on the importance of proactive health measures, as early intervention can save lives and prevent severe liver complications. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against hepatitis.”Awareness is the first step toward combating hepatitis. Many individuals are unaware they are infected due to the often asymptomatic nature of the disease. Public education campaigns are crucial to inform the population about the risks, modes of transmission, and the necessity of regular health check-ups.Preventive measures play a vital role in controlling the spread of hepatitis. Vaccination is available for Hepatitis A and B, providing effective protection. Additionally, maintaining good hygiene, avoiding unsterilized medical or cosmetic instruments, and practicing safe sex are essential precautions.Prevention is always better than cure. Regular screening, especially for high-risk individuals, can lead to early detection and successful treatment. Lifestyle modifications such as reducing alcohol consumption, adopting a healthy diet, and avoiding sharing needles can significantly reduce the risk of hepatitis infection.With advancements in medical science, effective treatments are now available for hepatitis. Antiviral medications can help manage the infection, prevent liver damage, and in some cases, cure the disease. Early intervention remains key to successful outcomes.