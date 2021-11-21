World News: US President pardons two turkeys What’s the matter

#Washington: On the upcoming Thanksgiving Day, two turkeys named ‘Peanut Butter’ and ‘Jelly’ might be feasted by an American family. That day would be the last day of their lives. But that was their place in the White House, the residence of US President Joe Biden. And that’s why the fate of the two turkeys turned. Peanut butter and jelly survived.

US President Biden announced an apology for the chickens last Friday ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Peanut butter and jelly seemed to find a second life through this. Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year in the United States. According to that tradition, Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated in America next Thursday. And that is the reason why roasted turkey chicken is very popular in that country on that day.

Read more: What are packet-packets in the store? The police raided the big market

Read more: Pair depression! Concerns about the weather in ‘these’ districts, which the weather office predicted …

And on that Thanksgiving day, the White House observes the annual practice of pardoning Turkish turkeys. As part of that tradition, the two turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly, were sent to the White House last week. However, before being sent to the White House, the two chickens were kept at the Willard Hotel in Lux, Washington. They were brought to the White House Rose Garden last Friday and handed over to the president. And there the president forgave those two turkeys. As a result, their lives are saved. The chickens were then sent to the Animal Sciences Education and Research Firm at Purdue University. From now on there will be peanut butter and jelly.