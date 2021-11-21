November 21, 2021

World News: US President pardons two turkeys What’s the matter

4 hours ago admin


#Washington: On the upcoming Thanksgiving Day, two turkeys named ‘Peanut Butter’ and ‘Jelly’ might be feasted by an American family. That day would be the last day of their lives. But that was their place in the White House, the residence of US President Joe Biden. And that’s why the fate of the two turkeys turned. Peanut butter and jelly survived.

US President Biden announced an apology for the chickens last Friday ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Peanut butter and jelly seemed to find a second life through this. Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year in the United States. According to that tradition, Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated in America next Thursday. And that is the reason why roasted turkey chicken is very popular in that country on that day.

Read more: What are packet-packets in the store? The police raided the big market

Read more: Pair depression! Concerns about the weather in ‘these’ districts, which the weather office predicted …

And on that Thanksgiving day, the White House observes the annual practice of pardoning Turkish turkeys. As part of that tradition, the two turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly, were sent to the White House last week. However, before being sent to the White House, the two chickens were kept at the Willard Hotel in Lux, Washington. They were brought to the White House Rose Garden last Friday and handed over to the president. And there the president forgave those two turkeys. As a result, their lives are saved. The chickens were then sent to the Animal Sciences Education and Research Firm at Purdue University. From now on there will be peanut butter and jelly.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Viral Video: ” Blessed boy’s perseverance ” – Monkey riding backpack, wearing school uniform, cycling

13 mins ago admin

The face of the female legislator of Pakistan in the porn video! MMS Video Fighting Social Media – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

– News18 Bangla

20 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Viral Video: ” Blessed boy’s perseverance ” – Monkey riding backpack, wearing school uniform, cycling

13 mins ago admin

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 ‍ | Kolkata Police: Eden Maharan, a huge change in traffic in Kolkata! If you don’t know …

2 hours ago admin

The face of the female legislator of Pakistan in the porn video! MMS Video Fighting Social Media – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

World News: US President pardons two turkeys What’s the matter

4 hours ago admin

Kolkata News: What are the packets in the store? The police raided the big market

5 hours ago admin