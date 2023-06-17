Yatra unveils Yatra Prime Subscription, transforming travel experiences with exclusive benefits

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), through its Indian subsidiary Yatra Online Limited (“Yatra”), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, is proud to introduce Yatra Prime, a game-changing subscription offering that enhances the way customers experience travel with a wide range of exceptional benefits. This remarkable subscription offering sets Yatra apart as a trailblazer, providing customers with unparalleled benefits that redefine the travel experience, bringing it to new heights of luxury and convenience.

Yatra Prime subscription unlocks a world of advantages for its members, making travel more affordable, convenient, and enjoyable. Key features of Yatra Prime encompass numerous benefits that go beyond expectations, such as no convenience fees over and above all on-going offers, special fares on domestic air tickets, and access to dedicated and on-priority VIP customer support. In addition to the exceptional benefits of Yatra Prime, subscribers can look forward to milestone-based rewards that further enhance the membership experience. To celebrate the launch, Yatra is offering a special introductory offer for the first 10,000 subscribers. These lucky members will enjoy exclusive benefits and privileges tailored to enhance their travel experiences even further.

Yatra Prime offers the best deals to their valued customers through all their channels, wherein customers can avail zero convenience fees along with ongoing bank promotions and deals – offering a significant advantage and savings for the traveler. During the membership period, customers will also have the opportunity to earn Yatra vouchers by achieving spending milestones of INR 1 Lakh, 2 Lakhs, and up to INR 10 Lakhs.

Speaking on the launch of Yatra Prime, Dhruv Shringi, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Yatra Online, Inc. said, “We are thrilled to introduce Yatra Prime, our exclusive subscription offering with a host of benefits for our valued members. As the travel segment returns to its pre-COVID vigor, customers are actively seeking elevated services, memorable experiences, and personalized engagements with brands. Understanding these evolving demands, Yatra Prime aims to surpass their expectations by providing unparalleled value and convenience, ensuring an extraordinary travel journey. Amidst the surge in summer travel bookings, Yatra Prime will significantly enhance the travel experiences of all individuals, especially those traveling with families. Customers can expect instant savings on their bookings, adding even more value to their journeys.”

Given personalization is the latest key to unlock customer satisfaction & happiness, Yatra Prime goes beyond traditional travel offerings, presenting a plethora of personalized options to its members. As a Yatra Prime member, travellers can expect enhanced affordability with access to special fares on domestic flights that are not available to general users.

To subscribe to Yatra Prime, the customer has to login/register to their Yatra account and click on the Yatra Prime tab to pay for the subscription. Benefits can be availed for maximum of two bookings per month and six bookings during the membership period. The subscription is valid for six months and can be renewed from the Yatra Prime landing page.The membership once bought cannot be cancelled, transferred, or replaced.

About Yatra Online, Inc.: Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited, hereinafter referred to as “Yatra India”) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra India is India’s leading corporate travel services provider with approximately 813 large corporate customers and approximately 58,000 registered SME customers and the second largest consumer online travel company (OTC) in the country in terms of gross booking revenue for Fiscal 2020 (Source: CRISIL Report). Leisure and business travelers use Yatra India’s mobile applications, its website, www.yatra.com, and its other offerings and services to explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of travel-related services. These services include domestic and international air ticketing on nearly all Indian and international airlines, as well as bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings and ancillary services within India. With approximately 103,000 hotels in approximately 1,400 cities and towns in India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, Yatra India has the largest hotel inventory amongst key Indian online travel agency (OTA) players (Source: CRISIL Report). Yatra India also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.