Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023: Palani Tuskers Triumph in Heart-Stopping Final

The Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023 reached its climax in a dazzling display of talent and sportsmanship at the Chamundi Vihar Stadium. With 200 players battling it out in 120 matches, this years edition was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The victory moment of the team Palani Tuskers from Tamil Nadu at Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023

The grand finale saw an electrifying face-off between the formidable Palani Tuskers from Tamil Nadu and the spirited Periyar Panthers from Rajasthan. The stakes were high, and both teams showcased their prowess, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the nail-biting match culminated in a thrilling tie, sending the game into extra time. Palani Tuskers displayed exceptional grit and skill, taking the lead during the extended play and ultimately securing the championship.

The presence of esteemed guests added an extra layer of grandeur to the occasion. The event was graced by none other than the illustrious Maharaja of Mysore, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who attended as the chief guest. Also YKS CEO Vikas Gautam and YKS Ambassador Suhail Chandhok boosted the players enthusiasm.

To acknowledge the efforts and talent of the participating teams and players, generous awards were presented. Palani Tuskers, basking in their glory, were awarded a handsome sum of Rs. 20 lakh. The runner-up team, Periyar Panthers, received Rs. 10 lakh for their valiant efforts, while the third-place holders, Nilgiri Knights from Tamil Nadu was awarded with Rs. 5 lakh.

The brilliant performance of Best Raider of the Match, NS Jayasoorya, Kabaddi Ka Kamaal Award recipient V Arul from team Palani Tuskers and Best Defender of the Match Lokesh Ghosliya from Periyar Panthers were also acknowledged with prize money. Palani Tuskers coach Elavarasan truly shined in this regard. His patient and strategic guidance throughout the match played a pivotal role in his teams victory.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series has been a significant platform for young talents to showcase their skills on a professional stage. Drawing participants from nine different states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, and Jharkhand, this sporting extravaganza lasted for nearly a month, capturing the hearts of kabaddi enthusiasts nationwide.

Chambal Challengers, Aravalli Arrows, and Chola Veerans also displayed commendable performances, securing the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively, and contributing to the unforgettable memories of the Summer Edition 2023.

As the curtains fall on this gripping chapter of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, one thing is certain – the spirit of sportsmanship and the thrill of kabaddi will continue to unite fans and players alike in a celebration of talent and camaraderie.

