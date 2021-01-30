Interview with Orpheus Mukhoty

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 31st, 2021: Orpheus Mukhoty who has previously directed numerous critically acclaimed films such as ‘Ei Sohore’, ‘Aakashee Pullover’ , ‘Ei to Jeebon’ is all set for his next feature film ‘Adhara’ starring Aditya Garg, Titir Ganguly and others in various important roles.

While discussing about the movie he described about his works and profession which goes by such as this-

Excerpts from the interview:

1. What is this film about?

This is my 7th film and it is a suspense thriller.

2. How was your experience while working with Titir Ganguly?

I had a lovely experience working with her. As a newbie, I must say she is a very good actress.

3. When can we expect the release of the movie?

The release date has not been decided yet as the post production works for the movie is still going on. Once it’s ready we will let everyone know.

4. How did you come into the world of direction?

I have been in this audio-visual industry from last 21 years. From my child hood I had a dream of directing movies and creating some sort of magic on the screen. So with that dream, I opted for Film studies and Literature and after that I got down to work. Previously, I have directed 21 serials and my second movie (Aakashee Pullover) has received 12 international awards.

5. Till now, how many people you have worked with?

My first two works were with Sandip Chattopadhayay and Rajiv Kumar respectively. I got to learn a lot while working with them. Then I worked with Sudipto Bhowmik, Anannya Chatterjee, Debolina Majumadar. I was also associated with Balaji Telefilms for a very long time. There I got the chance of working with Ekta Kapoor which was a great experience for me. I have also worked as an associate director with both Siddhatha Basu and Ravi Ojha whom I admire deeply. Besides that I have also worked with Snehashish Chakroborty. So, I am really thankful for getting these opportunities to work with such talented personalities and learning so much from them.

6. Which golden personalities do you wish to work with in the future?

Well, I have casted Sabyasachi Chakraborty in one of my films (Ei Sohore) as a lead role, which is a great achievement for me. I also got the chance to cast the evergreen talented Alokananda Roy in my film ‘Aakashee Pullover’. Samadarshi Dutta has also worked in my films. I think, getting the chance of working with such talents is definitely one of the achievements of my professional recognition. Apart from that I wish to work with various eminent figures and also I would like to cast the fresh talents too like I did in ‘Adhara’. Let’s see how that goes.

7. What do you think how much COVID has affected the entertainment industry?

See, COVID wasn’t being able to cause an interruption in my working area because I kept on working in the middle of this pandemic too like I have shot a short film (Lockdown Diaries) in the pandemic and also I have worked for my two feature films: one is ‘ Ei Path Gache Benke’ and the next is ‘Adhara’. The pre production for my next movie has also been started. I am also working on my other projects. So you can see Corona hasn’t affected my schedule that much. Nonetheless, the year of 2020, indeed, was the busiest year for me.

8. You have worked in movies, serials, short films – out of these which one do you like the most?

Obviously, movies. Everything I do is because for movies. Movies are like those dynamic dreams for me. And I think narrating a story throughout the movie is not everyone’s cup of tea. You have to acknowledge all the tricks and turns that plays along with it. And, creators like us also struggle with another thing which is finding a good production house which sometimes doesn’t get possible at all. We have to sow that field with our immense dedication and hard work to harvest the best results out of it. Therefore, to work in such big sectors I started to take small jumps like working in serials to gain confidence of jumping higher which is working as a director of a movie. Making movies is everything for me, my ultimate dream.

9. What are your future plans if you would like to share?

In this lockdown period, I have penned down six scripts. Before that, from a very long I have made 12 scripts. Right now, I am going through those scripts and searching for producers. Once that gets done then the blow of action will start one by one!