IPL 2021 Auction: Morris, Maxwell become IPL millionaires

Moeen Ali (Rs 7 crore, CSK) ================ Possibly, the best bargain buy among the multi-skilled foreign players and that too at less than a million dollars. MS Dhoni was bullish about an off-spinner all-rounder, something that forced CSK to chase Maxwell till Rs 14 crore. Once they didn’t get him, it was anybody’s guess that he would be chased by CSK. On a slow Chepauk track, he and Krishnappa Gowtham will be Dhoni’s preferred men during the middle overs. Add his ability to hit big, the Chennai crowd saw that, could be another incentive. (Source: PTI)