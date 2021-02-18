Navigation
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in auction history
National News

South-African all-rounder Chris Morris became the costliest player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday when Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for Rs 16.25 crore.

The 33-year-old was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2020 season.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh was the costliest-ever buy in auction history as he was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2015. Following the former India all-rounder are Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore, 2020) and Ben Stokes (14.5 crore, 2017) .

Morris has played 70 IPL matches for 80 wickets at an economy of 7.81, apart from 551 runs at a strike rate above 157.

On the other hand, IPL’s perennial under-performer Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money at the auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to secure his services.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of Rs 7 crore to Chennai Super Kings. Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of Rs 2 crore.

In contrast, Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, only Rs 20 lakh more than his base price.

