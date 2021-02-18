IPL Auction 2021: ‘Morris bidding mayhem, bowlers’ day out, Pujara gets sold finally’

IPL Auction 2021 came up with a lot of talking points in Chennai on Thursday with South African all-rounder Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history.
The 33-year-old’s big payday at Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore came after another all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, once again managed to attract a winning Rs 14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson also joined Virat Kohli‘s team for Rs 15 crore.
Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams, paid Rs 14 crore to rope in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson hoping he will plug the gap in their leaking bowling department.
Among the players who went unsold were Hanuma Vihari, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, and Aaron Finch.
That is a peculiar start. Steve Smith, almost at base price to @DelhiCapitals.
– Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) February 18, 2021
Looking forward to joining @RCBTweets for this years @IPL
Can’t wait to put everything I have in to help us lift the trophy!
– Glenn Maxwell (@ Gmaxi_32) February 18, 2021
When Tom and Jerry are finally in the same team @RCBTweets welcome to the family brother Gmaxi_32 let’s #playbold # IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/OcPMQL6FBH
– Yuzvendra Chahal (yuzi_chahal) February 18, 2021
14.25 crores without hitting a single six last season! Maybe he is in for his economy with the ball #maxwell # IPLAuction2021
– Gautam Bhimani (gbhimani) February 18, 2021
Very good buy for KKRiders. 3.2 for Sah75official. Think he would have got higher if there was greater clarity on his availability.
– Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) February 18, 2021
Moeen Ali in the second #INDvENG Test in Chennai:
Eight wickets
43 runs off 18 balls
CSK were watching#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/L5U1FQjju4
– Wisden India (isWisdenIndia) February 18, 2021
We’ve gotten our man for INR 4.40 crores! 💪
𝑫𝑼𝑩𝑬 𝑫𝑼𝑩𝑬 𝑰𝑺 𝑵𝑶𝑾.#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPLAuction | # IPL2021
– Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021
Morris mayhem
– Gautam Bhimani (gbhimani) February 18, 2021
Morris >>> Stokes at the #IPL!!
– Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) February 18, 2021
Biggest all-time sales at the #IPLAuction:
🙌 CHRIS MORRIS: 16.25 crore, 2021
🙌 Yuvraj Singh: 16 crore, 2015
C Pat Cummins: 15.5 crore, 2020)
🙌 Ben Stokes: 14.5 crore, 2017
🙌 GLENN MAXWELL: 14.25 crore, 2021
Two records have already been broken pic.twitter.com/Z1hM8VXrzu
– Wisden India (isWisdenIndia) February 18, 2021
“It’s good to have one of the best in the squad!” 😎@ anilkumble1074 on our first buy#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings # IPLAuctions2021 pic.twitter.com/XcxIjKRqyQ
– Punjab Kings (unPunjabKingsIPL) February 18, 2021
Bowlers’ Day Out # IPLAuction2021
– Aakash Chopra (cricketaakash) February 18, 2021
See you soon @DelhiCapitals 😉🙌
– Umesh Yaadav (y_umesh) February 18, 2021
Maxwell and Richardson! Brand Australia always helps. Good to see Piyush Chawla with Mumbai Indians. A fine addition to an exceptional team. # IPLAuction2021 # IPL2021
– RP Singh Rudra Pratap Singh (psrpsingh) February 18, 2021
Mi always smart at the auction. They got quality fast bowlers as well as Getting Piyush Chawla at reasonable price will fuel good spin department which I thinking was needed. # IPL2021Auction
– Irfan Pathan (rIrfanPathan) February 18, 2021
#ShahrukhKhan and
#PreityZinta! This time in # IPLAuction2021 . The Lord made the pair again
– RP Singh Rudra Pratap Singh (psrpsingh) February 18, 2021
So Krishnappa Gowtham becomes the most expensive uncapped player ever # IPLAuction2021
– Gautam Bhimani (gbhimani) February 18, 2021
Sorry, don’t understand bidding for Riley Meredith. 8cr ??
– Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) February 18, 2021
Feel for 25 Sandeep25 going unsold # IPLAuction2021
– Gautam Bhimani (gbhimani) February 18, 2021
No one deserved it more! Happiest for you, Cheetah! 🐯💝 rajasthanroyals @IPL # IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/P4g7ko1Ljc
– Jaydev Unadkat (JUnadkat) February 18, 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara last played the IPL in 2014 for Kings XI Punjab.
He has now been bought by CSK for the 2021 edition.
Wholesome#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/HO8wIZIOHB
– Wisden India (isWisdenIndia) February 18, 2021
So happy for @ cheteshwar1 . Well deserved !! Go well buddy
– Ashwin 🇮🇳 (hw ashwinravi99) February 18, 2021
Expected Jamieson to go high. But not this much. These mini-auctions are great to be at. Few options for franchises but decent purse available.
– Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) February 18, 2021
Moises to PunjabKingsIPL after a keen tussle with @RCBTweets # IPL2021Auction
– Gautam Bhimani (gbhimani) February 18, 2021
Fabian Allen Jimmy Neesham and Liam Livingstone are superb bargains: all under a crore each #IPLAuction
– Gautam Bhimani (gbhimani) February 18, 2021
IPL 2008 to 2019
IPL 2021
What a legend. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/J4CaT2JIcC
– Wisden India (isWisdenIndia) February 18, 2021
Welcome aboard JadhavKedar Jee Mujeeb_R88 and J. Suchith to SunRisers, he’s to a successful 2021 campaign #OrangeArmy # IPLAuction2021
– Tom Moody (omTomMoodyCricket) February 18, 2021
How Adil Rashid doesn’t get a big IPL deal is beyond me !!!!! Why don’t the franchises go for him! ?? With rashidkhan_19 he is the best at the T20 format !!! Don’t get it # IPLAuction2021
– Michael Vaughan (icMichaelVaughan) February 18, 2021
Cricket in his blood. Refined in the nets. Now ready to take the 22-yards by storm
Welcome home, Arjun Tendulkar!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/jncjVF64Lh
– Mumbai Indians (ipmipaltan) February 18, 2021
Arjun Tendulkar will be playing for Mumbai Indians for 20 Lakh.
Father got the contract in 2008.
Son got the contract in 2021.
– Johns. (RicCricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2021