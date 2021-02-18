Navigation
IPL Auction 2021: ‘Morris bidding mayhem, bowlers’ day out, Pujara gets sold finally’
National News

IPL Auction 2021: ‘Morris bidding mayhem, bowlers’ day out, Pujara gets sold finally’

5 min read


IPL Auction 2021 came up with a lot of talking points in Chennai on Thursday with South African all-rounder Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history.

The 33-year-old’s big payday at Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore came after another all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, once again managed to attract a winning Rs 14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson also joined Virat Kohli‘s team for Rs 15 crore.

Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams, paid Rs 14 crore to rope in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson hoping he will plug the gap in their leaking bowling department.

Among the players who went unsold were Hanuma Vihari, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, and Aaron Finch.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: