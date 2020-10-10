IPL Offerings- Kareem’s

Who– Kareem’s

What – Hit Wicket

When– till 10th November 2020

Where– First Outlet- 55B, Mirza Ghalib St, Near-Pataka House, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Second Outlet- PS Srijan Corporate Park , Retail Unit – 2, Tower – I Plot G-2, Street Number 25, GP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091

Brief –In India cricket is considered more than a sport. The eternal love for cricket unifies friends, families and loved ones together. With IPL 2020 here, the love for cricket continues to grow. Keeping in mind the on-going pandemic and all the safety protocol, Kareem’s Restaurant has geared up for the IPL season. Kareem’s will be screening the matches live on screen with mouth-watering delicacies. The celebration does not end here. Food lovers can also now enjoy amazing combo offers at Kareem’s this IPL season through takeaway and delivery from Swiggy and Zomato. So drop in at Kareem’s to support your favourite IPL team.

On the Menu – a wide range scrumptious combo meals like Paneer Tikka + Veg Dum Biryani + Paneer Lahori + Kadhai Subzi + Dessert Of The Day + Raita + Salad; Paneer Hazari Tikka + Jeera Rice + Paneer Makhanwala + Dal Fry + Tandoori Roti + Dessert of the Day + Raita + Salad; Murgh Peshawri + Murgh Dum Biryani + Butter Chicken + Kadhai Subzi + Tandoori Roti + Dessert of the Day + Raita + Salad; Murgh Hazari Tikka + Murgh Dum Biryani + Murgh Lahori + Kadhai Subzi + Tandoori Roti + Dessert of The Day + Raita + Salad; & Gosht Seekh Kebab + Peas Pulao + Gosht Rogan Josh + Dal Fry + Tandoori Roti + Dessert of the Day + Raita + Salad.

Cost for Two – Rupees 800 + GST