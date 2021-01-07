IRCTC’s AI chatbot AskDISHA enhances user experience

Powered by Microsoft Azure, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) AI-powered chatbot AskDISHA has helped improve satisfaction of customer interactions by 70%. Developed by conversational AI platform CoRover, the virtual assistant uses technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to answer passenger queries. Following the success of AskDISHA, IRCTC is partnering with CoRover to co-sell and re-sell AI products and services to government and private organizations across industries.