IRIS Home Fragrances now at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata

Iris home fragrances India’s leading lifestyle spatial fragrance brand marks it presence in the premium Acropolis Mall, Kolkata. Iris is a brand from Ripple fragrances –the spatial fragrance division of the Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate NR group. NR group is also famous for Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world’s largest incense stick brand.

IRIS has pioneered the Home Fragrance market in India, with its novel Fragrance delivery systems and exquisite fragrances like French Lavender, Coral Blue, Apple Cinnamon, etc.

IRIS is present in all major home improvement and Lifestyle chains in India, like @home, home Town, shoppers stop, lifestyle etc. It is also present in chains like hypermarkets chains like Spencers, and Metro. IRIS also has 6 own boutiques under the brand name IRIS Aroma boutique. Leading hotels and corporates use IRIS for ambience creation and gifting solutions.

To further fuel expansion., Iris is venturing into kiosk format in well-known malls. This is the first experiment, outside of Bangalore. The kiosk situated on the first floor of the Acropolis mall will retail, IRIS famous range of Reed Diffusers, Fragrance vapourizers, fragrance sachets, gifts, Potpourri, Aromatic candles, Ultra sonic misters and Luxury soaps.

The kiosk was inaugurated today by Anik Banerjea, chief Business Creator Ripple Fragrances.