Irrfan Khan’s son Babil trolled for doing ‘makeup like a girl’; read his response

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan caught up with trolls calling him a ‘girl’ for posting a selfie with a face mask. In a strongly-worded Instagram post, the 24-year-old who likes makeup and skincare said, “Can you believe some people still go,” Are you a girl? ” when I apply face masks or make-up before going out? I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognizing the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realize your feminine dimension, because that is exactly toxic masculinity. ”

He also posted two videos showing off his flawless skin before and after the face mask and made a point on how skincare should not be seen as gender-specific.

It all began when Babil, who is an avid social media user, posted a selfie with a face mask on Valentine’s Day. “Breakout season. Putting a face mask to meet absolutely nobody on Valentine’s Day, ”He wrote.

As soon as he shared the post, some began trolling him for “being a girl”. That prompted Babil to pen down his thoughts.

He also added, “I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man.”

On the post, his followers dropped love in the comments section. While one user wrote, “Really love how you’ve understood the true sense .. it’s best to like taking care of yourself”, another wrote, “You’re a pretty gorgeous feminine man”.

