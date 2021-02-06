Is the Jamtara gang active in the state again? Is the Jamtara gang active in the state again? 5 arrested in Lalbazar investigation | kolkata

Various details of this gang have been leaked as soon as the investigation reached deep. Their names also came up in an incident in Jorabagan police station area.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

#Kolkata: The police are keeping a close eye on the Jamtara gang. Whether it is ATM fraud or fraud in the name of KYC update, everyone is a mastermind of Jamtara gang. The gang was mentioned at the beginning of the investigation based on multiple allegations in the city. Various details of this gang have been leaked as soon as the investigation reached deep. Their names also came up in an incident in Jorabagan police station area.

A person lodged a complaint with Jorabagan police station on January 9 last year. Praveen Kumar Agarwal alleged that money had disappeared from his account. Veteran Kumar Agarwal suddenly saw about three lakh rupees disappear from a bank account at his Shyambazar branch. He hurriedly lodged a complaint with the Jorabagan police station and informed the investigating officer that the disappearance of money was mainly due to updating the KYC of an online payment bank’s app. He said he received a call from an unknown number to talk about various bank information. On the other end of the phone, the bank employee was informed that the service would be shut down after some time. After hearing about the difficulties of the much needed bank account, the specified requested information is given to the stranger on the other end of the phone.

As soon as the specified information is given, he is informed to use the “Quick Support Application”. Praveen Kumar Agarwal could not even dream of what he saw in front of his eyes as soon as he used that application. This time all his work has gone into the hands of fraudsters, because one message after another on his mobile phone. Only the message to withdraw money from the bank started coming on Praveen Kumar Agarwal’s mobile. Seeing all the messages, he can understand that about three lakh rupees has been stolen.

The complaint was immediately reported to Jorabagan police station. The bank fraud section of Lalbazar’s intelligence department took charge of the investigation on the basis of the allegations. Police can recover about one lakh rupees within the investigation. After getting various information from the bank, the detectives came to know about the Jamtara gang. Lalbazar detectives arrested five members of the gang based on various sources. After arresting the five accused and taking them to court, the police got them in custody till the 19th.



