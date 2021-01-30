It is cold in the state again since Sunday, how much mercury will go down? Chilling Cold in West Bengal From Sunday | kolkata

Frozen again in the winter kingdom 6 Photo-File How many ‘cold waves’ have been predicted and are expected to continue until Monday.

#Kolkata: Tomorrow, the mercury will come down again from Sunday. Another little winter spell. This winter spell will continue till Wednesday. There will be a frozen winter mood across the state. The Meteorological Department estimates that the first week of February will be cold.

Today, thick fog will continue in North Bengal. The night temperature has risen due to cloudy skies in Gangetic West Bengal.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata today was 15.3 degrees Celsius. Yesterday it was 12.6 degrees Celsius. Yesterday afternoon the maximum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity of the air is 36 to 98 percent. There was a little fog in Kolkata this morning The sky will be partly cloudy even if the day increases.

There will be thick fog in North Bengal for another 24 hours. Visibility will drop to 200 meters. Somewhere this visibility will be close to 50 meters. Warning of dense fog in Malda North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar.

Light to moderate fog in the morning in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal. As the day progresses, the fog will move away. Partly cloudy sky somewhere. The sky in Gangetic West Bengal will be cloudy today.



Western winds are blowing in north-western India again. On Sunday, January 31, a western storm is likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, inclement weather prevailed in the north-western Indian states from Monday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 3. Chance of rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Muzaffarpur. There is a possibility of thunder and rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

There will be no change in the weather in northwest India for the next two days. Mercury will rise in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Sunday. No change Temperatures will drop from Sunday In eastern Indian states, temperatures could drop by two to three degrees.

Cold conditions prevail in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for the next two days.

Biswajit Saha





Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:January 30, 2021, 9:38 AM IST

