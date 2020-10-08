ITC Ltd. launches Aashirvaad Svasti Select in Kolkata; India’s first milk sealed with a daily promise of quality assurance through ‘Doodh er report card’

Aashirvaad Svasti, the fresh dairy brand from ITC is expanding its pouch milk/ fresh dairy offerings in Kolkata with the launch of its Select Milk variant, which will be made available to consumers in the city from October 10, 2020. Aashirvaad Svasti Select offers consumers India’s first daily quality assurance report through “Doodh-er Reportcard”, a unique/distinctive offering through which consumers can examine the quality quotient of their product pack. Consumers can enter their Batch number on Aashirvaad Svasti’s website – aashirvaadsvasti.in to receive their “Doodh-er report card”.

This report card consists of 27 quality parameters which are checked at five stages including some of those most relevant for milk like adulterants (urea, starch, vegetable oil, detergents), preservatives et al thereby assuring consumers of superior quality, thick, tasty and nutritious milk every day. The milk is sourced from a network of trusted dairy farmers in the state with whom ITC engages closely under its initiative –Project Gomukh. This product is also fortified with Vitamin A & D which supports immunity and strong bones. This can be easily identified by the fortification symbol, prominently displayed on the pack, which has also been refreshed with a new imagery and visuals.

Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited said, “At ITC Ltd. we are committed to offer world-class products that deliver value to our consumers. Milk is considered among one of the purest form of foods providing nutrition to human beings. In the current scenario, consumers have placed immense trust in packaged food brands and thus delivering superior quality and safe milk experiences for our consumers is our topmost priority. With the launch of our Select variant, the intent is to reinforce that trust. Hence we will also be publishing a ‘Doodh er Report card’ daily for consumers to check/ review for themselves the number of tests that their milk has gone through, before making its way into their homes. We are optimistic that this product will address consumers’ requirements for quality and safety while we continue our endeavour to fulfil any existing gaps with our tasty and fresh dairy offerings”.

Aashirvaad Svasti Select Milk will be available in convenient pack size of 500ml priced at Rs 24. It will be available across 4000+ outlets in Kolkata.