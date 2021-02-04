ITC Ltd. launches Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala- a Googly of Saucy Flavor in YiPPee! with unique red colored noodle block

Sunfeast YiPPee!, known for its round instant noodle blocks and long slurpy noodles, a first-to-market experience, has launched another differentiated instant noodle variant in its portfolio, Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala.

Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala is for those who enjoy their instant noodles with a drizzle of tomato sauce. Consumer research and studies reflect that a section of Indian noodle-lovers quintessentially enjoy adding a smack of tanginess to their instant noodles. This experience has been made convenient by combining the masala taste with a saucy flavor in the same tastemaker. The tastemaker in this pack will enable the perfect seasoning and provide the instant noodles with a smooth saucy flavor while being a visual treat with its unique red-coloured noodle block.

The brand will also be launching a Sunfeast ‘YiPPee! Ki Saucy Googly’ campaign, featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni and a consumer contest on social media for the instant noodle-lovers.

Commenting on the launch of Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala, Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. shared, “With its first to market offerings and exciting propositions, YiPPee! stands for thought leadership and innovation in the category. The launch of Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala is another testimony to YiPPee!’s continued endeavour of delighting Indian consumers. We are confident that our new offering will excite consumers’ palate as it delivers the tanginess in a bowl of everyday noodles.”

Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala is available in 2 SKUs including a 65gm single pack for Rs.15 and a four-in-one pack of 260gm for Rs. 58. The product will be retailed pan-India, across all general and modern trade outlets and major e-commerce channels.

About ITC Foods – A Division of ITC Limited: ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses and the third largest foods company in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, YiPPee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Juices & Beverages. ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and an unmatched distribution network. ITC’s uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the highest levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain. All ITC-owned manufacturing units are Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified. The quality performance of all manufacturing units is monitored continuously online. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are stringently adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products. The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

