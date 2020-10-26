ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Atta collaborates with Kolkata pandals to responsibly ace customary Durga Puja celebrations

On Durga Puja, Kolkata’s most awaited festival, where celebrations and devotion align to uplift spirits, Aashirvaad Atta has propelled consumers every year to channelize their festive zeal through activities that also helps them keep active. Aashirvaad Atta, a household name that enjoys brand equity amongst homemakers, in its recent campaign – ‘Eta Amaar Maa’ celebrated the multifaceted women and their vitality. To further build on the idea and celebrate multiple avatars and relentless energy of women, Aashirvaad Atta has launched a campaign ‘Amaar Ma, Amaar Durga’ for Durga Puja this year. In the present context, the brand’s effort is to recognize the myriad qualities within each woman that makes them similar to Ma Durga. The brand will unite their diverse avatars, captured through a pictorial representation to form a life-size, 8ft x 12ft, digital mosaic of Maa Durga.

Aashirvaad will also undertake a monumental record attempt for ‘India’s Largest Digital Picture Mosaic of Maa Durga’ in the Indian Book of Records. This real time formation of ‘Amaar Ma, Amaar Durga’ digital mosaic will be done by mothers, daughters and women who will send in their pictures through vibrant photo-booths, set-up across Kolkata pandals including Bagh Bazar, Singhee Park, Dumdum Parkand Barisha Club. Those interested in participating in the activity from the comfort of their homes can also send in digital entries on Aashirvaad Atta’s microsite (www.aashirvaadatta.com/durgapuja). With an anticipated participation of 15,000 people, this mega-digital event will be one of the most sought after and unique pandal-led initiatives this year.

To celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with senior citizens who are away from friends and family and may not choose to step out in current situation, Aashirvaad will be creating puja fervour at two old-age homes- Bidhan Ananda Ashram and Shanti Nilay Welfare Society. For this, Aashirvaad will be facilitating a live streaming of Anjali from Baghbazaar Sarbojonin on Ashtami and will also organize a Dhunuchi Dance event which the elderly can sit back and enjoy. Additionally, Aashirvaad will also be distributing bhog to the residents of these old age homes to celebrate the joyous occasion.

This year too, the pandals will have an Aashirvaad Activity Zone. Keeping in mind the present times, all events will take place with one person on stage at any given time, in well sanitized surroundings and with utmost diligence for participants’ safety. Individuals can showcase their talent on-stage and perform Dhaak, Dhunuchi Naach, Slokas and Mantras to grace the occasion and underline the pious and auspicious celebratory atmosphere. The beautiful performances will be on display on screens around the Puja Pandal, for everyone’s delight. The Puja Pandal will also have a photo opportunity zone with intricate designs of Maa Durga integrating modern connotations to a woman’s strength and abilities to multitask, where visitors can click a picture.

To further cater to people’s safety, Aashirvaad will replicate photo-opportunity zones across selected Resident Welfare Associations in Kolkata to bring celebrations closer to the place of residence.

Commenting on the initiative, an ITC spokesperson said, “Aashirvaad has always celebrated the multifaceted Bengali homemaker and the various avatars she dons while going about her day to day life. Anything she sets out to do, she does with full fervour and energy and she truly embodies the modern day Maa Durga. Through this Amaar Ma Amaar Durga activity, Aashirvaad would like to pay a rich tribute to all the energetic, active and multifaceted Bengali homemakers”.