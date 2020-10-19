ITC Ltd.’s confectionery brand Jelimals shifts its portfolio offerings to Jelimals Immunoz-Jellies fortified with 2 key nutrients Vitamin C & Zinc that help support the immune system amongst children

Jelimals, ITC’s confectionery brand in the Jelly segment, has shifted its portfolio offerings to Jelimals Immunoz – jellies fortified with 2 key nutrients Vitamin C & Zinc that help support the immune system amongst children. The brand enjoys a loyal following amongst kids and at the onset of the pandemic, had also created a unique, child-friendly awareness song ‘Do the 5’ on how kids can prevent the spread of Covid-19, based on the guidelines recommended by WHO. The product’s launch comes as a natural progression to further enable support towards children’s welfare in the present context.

The children’s confectionery market is driven by excitement & innovation with Jelly as a format, amenable to bright colors & interesting shapes. The pandemic-led, unprecedented rise in demand for immunity supporting products paved way for the need to safeguard children through the category. ITC’s team of scientists at LSTC have been working on various health & nutrition areas for nearly a decade with Immunity emerging as a key focus area.

In addition, Jelimals further commissioned an empirical study, undertaken by InfoLeap Market Research & Consultancy LLC to understand kids’ perspective on the new normal world. Data gathered from 364 children, aged 8-12 years across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata revealed that 94% children miss ‘Going to school’ and 95% miss ‘Meeting friends’ in person, making immunity support an ‘uncompromising imperative’ in the new normal world. If given a ‘Superpower’ 74% children would utilize it to ‘Save People (56%) & Find Cure (18%)’ from Covid-19 with concern for parents & family (38%) being foremost for the children. This followed by saving humanity including doctors, soldiers, friends, animals and testing individuals for the virus.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anuj Rustagi, COO – Chocolate, Coffee, Confectionery& New Category Development – Foods, ITC Ltd, said, “It is our endeavour as a kid’s focussed brand to support the health of kids with our products by giving them a daily dose of vitamin C & Zinc. And we are doing this in a “Jelimals’ way” – making this fun and engaging for both parents and kids much like our “Do the 5” video. Furthermore, we are shifting the entire Jelimals’ jelly bears range to Jelimals Immunoz and keeping consumer price points same across the offerings. We hope this move will make a small but meaningful difference in protecting our kids”.

Jelimals Immunoz will be available in 2 SKUs, 30 gms and 108 gms at respective price points of Rs 10 & Rs 50.

The packs will come loaded with benefits of fun fruit flavours, exciting toys, double layer packaging while the Rs 50 pack also comes with a zip lock pack. The product will be available pan-India across retail outlets, modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

About ITC Foods: A Division of ITC Limited: ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses and the one of the largest foods company in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Juices & Beverages.

ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and an unmatched distribution network.

ITC’s uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the highest levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain.. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are stringently adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products.

The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.