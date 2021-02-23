Navigation
It’s a wrap for Sai Dharam Tej starrer Republic
It's a wrap for Sai Dharam Tej starrer Republic

The filming of Sai Dharam Tej starrer Republic has been wrapped up and the movie is now gearing up for a June release. Deva Katta, the film’s director on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to thank his team. Sharing a group photo of the cast and crew from the shooting location, Deva Katta wrote in Twitter, “It’s a wrap for #REPUBLIC shoot: 64 days in total, fortunately with zero COVID cases !! All made possible by this Army !! Thank you! ”

Touted to be an intense social drama, Republic revolves around the themes of Indian systems of the judiciary, legislative, and administration. Sai Dharam Tej plays a civil servant named Abhi.

Thanking the entire cast crew of Republic, Dharam Tej also tweeted, “4 months of hustle and focus and we have finished shoot… the effort and hard work of all the people behind the camera and in front of the camera have made this possible… kudos to the whole team of #REPUBLIC this one is going to be a special movie in my career. ”

Republic features Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead, with Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu in other leading roles.

The actioner has Mani Sharma on board for music. Praveen KI is the cinematographer for this project while J Bhagavan and Pullarao are producing it for their JB Entertainments banner.

Republic will release on June 4.

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej will soon start the shooting of his next SDT15 (tentative title) for the production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

