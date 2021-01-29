Navigation
Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Apollo hospital to meet Sourav Ganguly. Go to see Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. | kolkata
Kolkata Updates

Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Apollo hospital to meet Sourav Ganguly. Go to see Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. | kolkata

2 min read


The second phase of angioplasty was performed at 12 noon on Friday. And today the governor is going to see the maharaja. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Apollo in the evening to see Sourav after two stents were placed in his heart on Thursday.

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Sourav Ganguly at Apollo Hospital on Friday. On Wednesday, Saurabh was admitted to the hospital for the second time with chest pain. Two more stents were placed in his heart on Thursday.

The second phase of angioplasty was performed at 12 noon on Friday. And today the governor is going to see the maharaja. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Apollo in the evening to see Sourav after two stents were placed in his heart on Thursday. He also inquired about the health of Sourav from the doctors.

Mamata said she was regularly seeking Saurabh’s health from doctors. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also targeted the chief minister for this. By the way, it is known that Sourav is fine now. According to hospital sources, he may be released in the next 2-3 days. However, the medical board of the hospital will take a decision after conducting several tests. However, it is known that he has to abide by the strict rules even after going home.

Sourav was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in early 2021 with a mild heart attack. Then a stent is initially placed through angioplasty. He was later released from the hospital. But again last Wednesday he was admitted to the hospital with chest pain.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta

First published:January 29, 2021, 1:40 PM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

Rajeeb Banerjee resigns | Even on the day of resignation, tears flowed, Rajiv will keep Mamata’s picture with him for life kolkata

4 min read
Kolkata Updates

Rajib Banerjee News: The leader is like a mother to me, Rajib said with a picture of Mamta out of the assembly. Rajib Banerjee Calls Mamata Banerjee Mother Figure. | kolkata

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Apollo hospital to meet Sourav Ganguly. Go to see Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. | kolkata

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Panasonic India launches a new range of Air Conditioners equipped with nanoe™X technology to inhibit adhered novel coronavirus*

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: