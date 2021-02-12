Jaipur Mayor Soumya Gurjar has been in charge for some time before the delivery of the child. national

He even held a meeting at the municipal corporation office an hour before the delivery.

Work is the main mantra of life. God is in the midst of action. As if these words proved once again the mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Saumya Gurjar. In a word, a soul engaged in public service. This man has worked equally for his area in the midst of labor pains and various problems during pregnancy. He even held a meeting at the municipal corporation office an hour before the delivery. He returned home at night and was admitted to the hospital. And at 5:14 in the morning she gave birth to a son.

Soumya said in a recent tweet, work is warship! “I was present at the municipal corporation meeting till Wednesday night,” he wrote. I was admitted to the hospital at 12:30 pm on the same day with labor pains. With God’s blessing, a son was born on Thursday morning.

The tweet has already gone viral. Saumya was greeted by the administrative officials of the Municipal Corporation. People in the municipal area also tweeted wishing the mayor mother and son well. Everyone is aware of this combative mentality of a woman, especially the younger generation.

Until a few days ago, the newly elected mayor was seen as equally active. On February 8, Union Minister Smriti Irani visited the BJP office in Rajasthan. Soumya was also present there. In an interview with IANS, he said that nothing can be compromised with work. As long as the body is pulling, he will continue to work. In her words, working s during full term pregnancy is quite challenging. But also enjoyable. In fact, I forget all this pain through new work!

Even after knowing the date of delivery, Soumya continued to work equally. He was present at the inauguration of the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme on January 30. He also presented the budget of the Municipal Corporation. It may be mentioned that Soumya Gurjar also took part in the election campaign of Jaipur Municipal Corporation while she was pregnant. In the midst of such physical conditions, he continued to preach in the area day after day. Success comes at last!



Written By: Sovan Chanda

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 12, 2021, 5:03 PM IST

