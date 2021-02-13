Jammu and Kashmir will get back the status of the state, demanded Amit Shah in Parliament Amit Shah Assures to Return Statehood to Kashmir | national

Amit Shah also attacked the opposition on the same day over the development of Kashmir

#Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir will be restored to the status of a full state Standing in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah gave this assurance again But not now, the government will take action in due course, Shah said His request to the opposition was that the people of Kashmir should not be misled by misrepresentation

Amit Shah made the demand while discussing the Jammu and Kashmir Reconstruction Amendment Bill 2021. “Many MPs are worried that the passage of the bill will mean that Jammu and Kashmir will not get back the state’s badge,” he said. But there is no such thing written anywhere in this bill So how are you claiming this? The Union Territory will be given state recognition in due course.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke out against the Congress’ demand for Jammu and Kashmir’s recognition as a state. In August 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 of the Jammu and Kashmir Act and declared Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as two separate Union Territories.

Amit Shah also attacked the opposition on the same day over the development of Kashmir “We are being asked what we have done for the betterment of Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370,” he said. It has been only 18 months since the withdrawal of special powers from Kashmir You are now asking for an account But have you ever accounted for what you have done in the last 70 years? If you had done your job right, we wouldn’t be held accountable today. “

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 13, 2021, 4:43 PM IST

