Jaquar Lighting’s new campaign highlights the importance of surge-protected Prima LED bulbs this festive season

Power surges have been a bane to our working from home schedules these past few months. Whether the surge translates to power-outages for a few minutes or a few hours, this is a problem that can be solved by incorporating a solution as simple as choosing the right light bulbs. The Jaquar Group highlights this very message in its latest TVC that showcases its Prima LED bulbs range. The superior Prima LED Bulb from Jaquar Lighting is surge-protected, ensuring fuse resistance due to the notoriety of power fluctuations of up to 4kV.

With the incumbent festive season, fuses due to power fluctuations shouldn’t be the reason for us to steer clear of lighting up our houses the way we want, or using our favourite gadgets at home. Jaquar Lighting’s latest TVC showcases these slice-of-life scenarios set in a typical metropolitan high rise. The TVC begins with residents witness continuous flickering and dimming of lights due to a changes in voltage, and excess electrical equipment usage. Eventually, the building blacks out save one apartment wherein the protagonist has insured his home against this very scenario with the use of the power surge resistant Prima LED range from the reliable, and quality-assured portfolio presented by the Jaquar Group.

The TVCs can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Wr_ABRrg5g4

Commenting on the new communication, Sandeep Shukla, Head of Marketing & Communication – Global Operations, Jaquar Group said, “The latest campaign from Jaquar Lighting is designed to create awareness and offer solutions to issues that consumers face due to electrical fluctuation. We wanted our TVC to share key insights into the problems faced due to changes in voltage in power supply. With the Prima LED surge-protected bulb, we offer versatile and user-friendly products that offer the perfect home lighting solutions that resist power fluctuations up to 4kV. The TVC has been timed just ahead of the festive season to address the need when it affects most.”

The TVC does not just create awareness but also highlights the key features of the product and its role in creating an ecosystem which is resistant to fuses, and flickering of lights caused by changes in power supply voltages. The Prima range comes with a variable voltage transformer that does all the work for you and ensures longer durability at affordable price points. It retracts only the energy that is required for it to work which increases the service life of the LED unit. A first-of-its-kind product, this LED unit is eco-friendly while ensuring a wider beam spread, something that consumers would prefer to light up their home with this festive season.

Vikas Chawla Co-founder Social Beat, says, “We are excited to partner with Jaquar to create a niche in the lighting segment. Creativity combined with targeted digital strategy will be leveraged to grow the brand and acquire new consumers.”

The Prima LED bulb is available in more than 10,000 retail stores across India in 5 different design ranges, including high-wattage lamps with up to 4950 lumen output, low wattage 0.5 Watt, coloured lamps, and a wide range of lamps in B22 and E27 bases for all daily needs. Prices range between INR 100-300.

About the Jaquar Group: Conceived in 1960 by Late Shri N. L. Mehra and headquarter in Manesar, Jaquar Group is a rapidly growing multi-diversified ‘Complete Bathroom and Lighting Solutions’ brand. Built on the platform of highest quality standards, aesthetics and with the intent of providing world-class products, the Group caters to various segments of bathroom and lighting industry for the value, premium and the luxury segments through its brands – Artize, Jaquar and ESSCO. The company has a presence in over 45 + countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia- Pacific, Africa and the SAARC region, 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India and 1 in South Korea.