Navigation
Jeethu Joseph on making Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal: ‘If I have a good idea, it will be a crime not to develop it’
National News

Jeethu Joseph on making Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal: ‘If I have a good idea, it will be a crime not to develop it’

2 min read


Buoyed by the success of Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph is now open to the idea of ​​continuing the Drishyam franchise. He seems to be no longer reluctant to further explore the predicament of Georgekutty and his family. He said he just has to find a good plot point that’s worthy enough to pursue in the third installment of the franchise. “Not now, but if I get a thread good enough to explore, I will start developing it. It will be a crime if I don’t, ”Jeethu told The Quint when asked about the possibility of another sequel.

Earlier, Jeethu said he was sort of terrified by the idea of ​​making a sequel to the 2013 crime thriller, which became a hit worldwide. His family also advised him to steer clear of a follow-up film.

“I thought there was no chance for the sequel, even as everyone was asking for it,” he had told indianexpress.com earlier. “I thought what would be the reaction of society to that crime? Georgekutty has been accused of a crime and now people are realizing that there is something (fishy) about it. There is no smoke without fire, right? People start gossiping. ”

But, seven years later, he came out with a sequel, which has satisfied a majority of critics and fans alike.

Drishyam 2 last week was directly released on Amazon Prime Video. Jeethu has retained the main star cast of Drishyam for the sequel. Besides Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath and Siddique reprise their roles from the first film.

Jeethu is now next expected to direct Venkatesh in the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: