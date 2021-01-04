Jindal registers FIR against Micky Metals Ltd

Shree Ganesh Rolling Mills (India) Ltd, Hissar the owner of the Jindal Trade Mark (Certificate No 636128), has filed an FIR against Micky Metals Ltd at Suri Police Station, after coming to know the illegal manufacturing of Jindal at Micky Metals Ltd in West Bengal, which were involved in the production of fake Jindal TMT.

Based on an FIR filed at Suri Police Station, authorities conducted the raids and seized the counterfeit products.

Kamal Grover, Director, “We have filed an FIR against Micky Metals Ltd Suri for infringement of our Trademark JINDAL without our permission. The Suri Police has taken the sample and stopped the dispatch of TMT bars with JINDAL Trademark from Micky Metals. The general public and TMT dealers should not buy JINDAL TMT bars from Micky Metals.”

The company is taking serious steps and actions to protect the interest of its channel partners and also doing its best to safe guard the interest and goodwill of its consumers and customers.