J&K United Kisan Front Chairman arrested for alleged involvement in R-Day violence

Chairman of the J&K United Kisan Front, Mohinder Singh, was arrested here on Monday night for alleged involvement in violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

This is the first arrest from Jammu Kashmir in connection with the violence.

According to family members, he was called by SP South at Gandhi Nagar police station from his residence at Chatha on the outskirts of Jammu city during the day. However, as he did not return home, one of the family members went to Gandhi Nagar police station only to be informed that he has been arrested by a police party from Delhi.

As the family members started agitating over the police action, Gandhi Nagar SHO Gurnam Singh along with the police party reached there and tried to pacify them saying that they had come with proper documents and the family can resort to legal recourse.

Mohinder had been proactive during farmers’ agitation. Family members, however, said that he never visited Red Fort, but he was at the Delhi borders.