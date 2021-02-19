Navigation
National News

Joaquin Phoenix to star in Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is ​​set to play the lead role in frequent collaborator Ari Aster’s upcoming feature film Disappointment Blvd.

The director has previously worked on horror drama Hereditary (2018) and folk horror film Midsommar (2019).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A24 is set to finance and produce the project.

Written by Aster, Disappointment Blvd is described as an “intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Aster will also produce the film with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.

