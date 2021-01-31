Join the fair in Dumurjala today, in the absence of Amit Shah, the main face is Rajiv Banerjee rajib banerjee will address Howrah dumurjola public meeting instead of amit shah after joining BJP | kolkata

Howrah is now virtually occupied by the BJP. Rajiv Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmia, Rathin Chakraborty joined the BJP on Saturday. After that, the mega joining fair is going to be held at Dumurjala Stadium today.

#Howrah: Howrah is now virtually occupied by the BJP. Rajiv Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmia, Rathin Chakraborty joined the BJP on Saturday. After that, the mega joining fair is going to be held at Dumurjala Stadium today. In the absence of BJP all-India president Amit Shah, the keynote speaker was new BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee. In addition, other leaders are supposed to speak. Union Minister Smriti Irani will be present at the meeting on Sunday. Although not present in person, Amit Shah will remain in Bengal today. So huge LED screen has been installed on the stage. Shah’s face will float there. He will speak virtually.

Howrah has been in the assembly hall of Dumurjala since Sunday morning. The whole of Howrah, including the stadium, was flagged off by the BJP. BJP supporters have already started coming to the meeting. According to the district BJP leadership, the possibility of joining the BJP on the stage of Dumurjala Stadium on this day is in the hands of Anupam Ghosh, close to Arup Roy, district president of Howrah Youth Trinamool, and Bani Singhara, mayor of Howrah municipality. The former Apat Sahay of Arup Roy is also likely to join the BJP. In addition, several former councilors of Howrah municipality are likely to join. After Rudranil, several well-known faces of the film world are expected to join the BJP today.

It may be mentioned that Amit Shah was supposed to attend the meeting in Calcutta. But at the last moment Shah’s Bengali tour was canceled. After that, at the request of BJP all-India president Amit Shah, five leaders, including the newly defected Trinamool leader Rajiv Banerjee, flew to Delhi on a special chartered flight. In the evening, they joined the BJP at Amit Shah’s residence. Tollywood actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP on another flight to Delhi as there was no space on the chartered plane. Then everyone returned to Calcutta at night.

After joining the BJP on Saturday, Shah gave a vocal tonic to five new leaders of Bengal in a marathon meeting of 1 hour and 10 minutes. There, ‘I want Bengali anyway’ … that was the main mantra. Returning to Calcutta that day, the five leaders demanded that they be ‘charged’. They will work with more vigor with the help of the Center for the development of the people of Bengal.

January 31, 2021

