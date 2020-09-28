JW Marriott Kolkata welcomes cricket season with a delightful game night getaway and loaded combos

Cricket – a game that has held a special place in the hearts of Indians since time immemorial. The sleepless nights of test matches and the fast-paced 20-over games have always had one thing in common – friends and family brought closer over scrumptious snacks and cheering for their favorite team – be it at the stadium or in the living room. This year, with the T-20 season just around the corner, JW Marriott Kolkata has introduced an extraordinary game night getaway offer at the property and curated a special home delivery menu under Marriott on Wheels, which consists of elaborate combos featuring the hotel’s signature delicacies for match-time nibbles on every game day.

JW Marriott Kolkata has planned the perfect getaway for a luxurious experience this tournament season. The property is offering guests a chance to book a Deluxe Room at the hotel to spend thrilling match-nights with their friends and family, while enjoying complimentary 2 pints of beer per night, exclusive discounts on food, beverages and laundry services and complimentary breakfast at JW Kitchen. The thoughtfully crafted offer also includes a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian starter in the room or guests can choose to indulge in a 3-course dinner at JW Kitchen. Marriott Bonvoy members will also earn bonus points of 1000 per night. With late checkout and complimentary upgrade to the next available category, guests can book this exciting offer till Tuesday, 10th November, 2020 for stay dates till Wednesday, 11th November, 2020.

Those who choose to spend the T-20 season in the comfort of their living room can enjoy a selection of mess-free finger foods and elaborate shareable meals for four, to accompany the enthralling ritual of watching their team play. The uniquely themed combos are crafted with flavors that are sure to knock one’s tastes buds out of the park. The sumptuous delicacies will be home delivered with care and the highest level of safety and sanitization via direct orders through Marriott on Wheels or one can order them through Swiggy or Zomato. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points on direct orders from the property.

The Marriott on Wheels cricket season menu features exquisite combos like “Power Play Burgers”, “JW Biryani Box”, “Pizza Pavilion”, “Mumbai Indians Special”, “Wrap Our World Delights”, “Royal Kebab Box” and “Southern Kings Combo”. Some of the signature choices from the diverse combos include “Soya Patty Burger”, “Hyderabadi Diwani Handi”, “Crispy ‘yera’ Varuval (Spicy Prawn) Pizza”, “Kachhi Dabeli”, “Mutton Chukka Wrap with Chamandi”, “Malai Broccoli Kebab” and “Malabari Kozhi Roast”, to name a few. The menu also consists of an exclusive dessert combo and those with a sweet tooth are sure to be spoilt for choice, with decadent choices such as “Anjeer Bhurji with Almonds”, “Caramelised Banana Pie”, “Saffron Kheer” and “Rich Chocolate Mudpie, Roasted Walnuts, Fudge Sauce” on the “Super Over Desserts” combo.

So time to get, set, go and plan an exquisite stay at JW Marriott Kolkata or order in your favorite combos from Marriott on Wheels while you sit back and cheer for your team to win this season!

Game Night Getaway

Date: 19th September to 10th November, 2020

Price: INR 7450 plus taxes per night

Extra person charges: INR 2500 plus taxes

For more information: +91 33 6633 0000 or +91 9903694657



Marriott on Wheels

Date: 19th September to 8th November, 2020

Time: 12 PM to 9 PM

Meal for 4 Prices:

Power Play Burgers – INR 3499 plus taxes

JW Biryani Box – INR 3599 plus taxes

Pizza Pavilion – INR 4499 plus taxes

Mumbai Indians Special – INR 2999 plus taxes

Wrap Our World Delights – INR 3399 plus taxes

“Royal” Kebab Box – INR 4599 plus taxes

“Southern Kings” Combo – INR 4599 plus taxes

Super Over Desserts – INR 2199 plus taxes

Minimum Order Amount: INR 1500 plus taxes

For reservations: 9007062262

Delivery Partners: Swiggy & Zomato

Delivery Guidelines

Contact Less Delivery

Venue: JW Marriott Kolkata

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Website: www.jwkolkata.com