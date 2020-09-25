JW Marriott Kolkata welcomes cricket season with loaded combos for match-nights at home

Cricket – a game that has held a special place in the hearts of Indians since time immemorial. The sleepless nights of test matches and the fast-paced 20-over games have always had one thing in common – friends and family brought closer over scrumptious snacks and cheering for their favorite team – be it at the stadium or in the living room. This year, with the T-20 season just around the corner, JW Marriott Kolkata has curated a special home delivery menu under Marriott on Wheels, which consists of elaborate combos featuring the hotel’s signature delicacies for match-time nibbles on every game day.

Guests can enjoy a selection of mess-free finger foods and elaborate shareable meals for four, to accompany the enthralling ritual of watching their team play. The uniquely themed combos are crafted with flavors that are sure to knock one’s tastes buds out of the park. The sumptuous delicacies will be home delivered with care and the highest level of safety and sanitization via direct orders through Marriott on Wheels or one can order them through Swiggy or Zomato. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points on direct orders from the property.

The Marriott on Wheels cricket season menu features exquisite combos like “Power Play Burgers”, “JW Biryani Box”, “Pizza Pavilion”, “Mumbai Indians Special”, “Wrap Our World Delights”, “Royal Kebab Box” and “Southern Kings Combo”. Some of the signature choices from the diverse combos include “Soya Patty Burger”, “Hyderabadi Diwani Handi”, “Crispy ‘yera’ Varuval (Spicy Prawn) Pizza”, “Kachhi Dabeli”, “Mutton Chukka Wrap with Chamandi”, “Malai Broccoli Kebab” and “Malabari Kozhi Roast”, to name a few. The menu also consists of an exclusive dessert combo and those with a sweet tooth are sure to be spoilt for choice, with decadent choices such as “Anjeer Bhurji with Almonds”, “Caramelised Banana Pie”, “Saffron Kheer” and “Rich Chocolate Mudpie, Roasted Walnuts, Fudge Sauce” on the “Super Over Desserts” combo.

So time to get, set, go and order in your favorite combos from JW Marriott Kolkata while you sit back and cheer for your team to win this season!

Delivery Guidelines

Contact Less Delivery



Marriott on Wheels



Time: 12 PM to 9 PM

Meal for 4 Prices:

Power Play Burgers – INR 3499 plus taxes

JW Biryani Box – INR 3599 plus taxes

Pizza Pavilion – INR 4499 plus taxes

Mumbai Indians Special – INR 2999 plus taxes

Wrap Our World Delights – INR 3399 plus taxes

“Royal” Kebab Box – INR 4599 plus taxes

“Southern Kings” Combo – INR 4599 plus taxes

Super Over Desserts – INR 2199 plus taxes

Minimum Order Amount: INR 1500 plus taxes

For reservations: 9007062262

Delivery Partners: Swiggy & Zomato

Venue: JW Marriott Kolkata

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Website: www.jwkolkata.com