Kafe Mozaik by Avenue Hotels opens doors in the City of Joy

Kafe Mozaik by Avenue Hotels, a brand new addition in the city was launched today in the presence of Ms. Koneenica Banerjee, Famous Tollywood Actress and Ms. Parama Ghosh, Popular Fashion Designer along with Mr. Jawed A Khan, Group Chairman and Owner, Ms. Sharmeen Khan, PR & Digital Marketing Executive and Chef Sharfaraz Hossain, Executive Chef, Kafe Mozaik. The occasion witnessed the unveiling of the food and drinks menu of Kafe Mozaik.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Jawed A Khan, Group Chairman and Owner, said “We are very happy to introduce Kafe Mozaik to the city. When we found this perfect location, the idea of building a restaurant inspired and came to me instantly. At Kafe Mozaik, we aim to create a unique zing for our customers where they can enjoy our wide range of delicious dishes with their family, friends and loved ones. We look forward to strengthening our presence in more parts of Kolkata and achieving new realms of success.”

Located at 6 Ballygunge Circular Rd, Kafe Mozaik by Avenue Hotels is a brand-new undertaking that focuses on a more casual and a peaceful vibe. Kafe Mozaik has a contemporary and warm look elevating the experience of its patrons. Its ambiance is inviting, warm and comfortable, distinguished by dark woods, soft leathers and exceptional food and beverage offerings. It is a 60+ seater eatery spread across an area of around 1500 square feet.

Ms. Sharmeen Khan, PR & Digital Marketing Executive, further added, “At such an uncertain time, we’re excited to introduce Kafe Mozaik that enables us to continue to bring people together through food to the community in a safe and accessible way. Kafe Mozaik has been built up from the ground with dine- in as well as delivery in mind. It includes well trained staffs, high-capacity kitchen equipment to fulfil off-premise demand and eco-friendly packaging designed for travel, with menu items tailored to delivery.”

Kafe Mozaik provides a unique experience that every foodie in the city must indulge in. This is a multi cuisine restaurant serves Mughlai – Indian, Chinese and Continental. Some of the must-have dishes include Pudina Paneer Tikka, Stuff Cheese Mushrooms, Chicken Gandhoraj Tikka, Fish Finger, Dragon Roll, Mutton Rogan Josh, Muttar Mehti Malai, Daal- E- Khaas, Hakka Noodles, Chicken Schezwan, Khushka Pulao, Pudina Laccha Paratha, Browinee and much more. The menu exhibits an array of flavourful appetisers, followed by a line-up of enticing dishes and scrumptious hand-crafted desserts; this menu has everything to satiate the taste buds.

Chef Sharfaraz Hossain, Executive Chef, Kafe Mozaik, said, “Adhering to the safety and the wellbeing of everyone, Kafe Mozaik offers a grand spread of eclectic food menu where the customers can discover food that is full of flavour, with different layers and texture. At Kafe Mozaik, we feel what sets us apart from other restaurants is not only the authenticity of our menu, but the level of care and attention we give each and every plate we serve. We take a great deal of pride in quality and assuring every serving on each plate, complement the other. Creating experiences is everything to us. In a way, it’s the kind of restaurant where I want to eat at lunch and dinner”.

In the wake of the social distancing norms, Kafe Mozaik has taken proper safety measures. With a pass high hygiene certification, the brand targets to make the takeout and dine-in experience seamless. To help better protect both customers and delivery experts, measures like ‘Zero Contact Delivery’, adoption of proper hygiene check, digital payments, regular temperature check of the employees, as well as of the delivery officials, has been taken specifically by the brand.

The pricing is pocket friendly keeping in mind the location, the customers and the current economic scenario. The cost for two is priced at Rs. 700 inclusive tax. The operational timing is from 12noon to12 midnight.