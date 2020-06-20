Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Kansai Nerolac celebrates Father’s Day and International Yoga Day with #NerolacYogawithDad

2 min read

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. has constantly engaged with its
audience to underline the importance of being careful in the current Covid-19
situation. With Father’s Day and International Yoga Day around the corner, Nerolac
has launched an engaging contest, #NerolacYogawithDad, as an extension of its
latest brand campaign #AajCarefulTohKalColourful. Through the initiative, Nerolac
urges citizens to encourage their fathers to kickstart their fitness journey for a healthy
and bright future! This is the fourth extension in the campaign’s ongoing series.
The initiative encourages participants to post a picture practicing Yoga with their
father across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with
the hashtag #NerolacYogaWithDad.The winning entries will feature on Nerolac’s
social media page.
The contest #NerolacYogawithDad is being promoted across Kansai Nerolac’s
social media platforms.
About Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited:
With a rich heritage of 100 years in the paint industry, Kansai Nerolac Paints is one
of the largest paint companies in India and the leader in industrial segment. A wholly
owned subsidiary of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Japan, which is among the Top 10
companies worldwide, Kansai Nerolac manufactures a diversified range of products
ranging from decorative paint coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to
sophisticated industrial coatings for industries. Kansai Nerolac has established itself
as a leader in product innovation with its initiatives including no added lead, Low
VOC and HD finishes with brands like Excel. Its product portfolio and customer
awareness campaigns promote environmental sensitivity. www.nerolac.com

More Stories

2 min read

Mars Wrigley and Sankalp Beautiful World join hands with Sourav Ganguly Foundation to salute the Covid Warriors

3 min read

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) is proud to announce its first Digital conclave on World Music Day

3 min read

Lionsgate Play Launches #RadDad, An Edgy Campaign To Celebrate International Father’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Kansai Nerolac celebrates Father’s Day and International Yoga Day with #NerolacYogawithDad

2 min read

Mars Wrigley and Sankalp Beautiful World join hands with Sourav Ganguly Foundation to salute the Covid Warriors

3 min read

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) is proud to announce its first Digital conclave on World Music Day

3 min read

Lionsgate Play Launches #RadDad, An Edgy Campaign To Celebrate International Father’s Day

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |