Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

By Trisha saha and Sumana Das

Kolkata, 19th February 2020- Kareem’s, a brand that has made a name for itself since its inception Pan-India and globally as the go-to destination for Mughlai food, announced new additions to its menu at Kareem’s Kolkata in the esteemed presence of Mr. Rohit Chowdhury, Mr. Sayantan Saha and Mr. Joydeep Saha, Owners, Kareem’s Kolkata, as well as Chef Shanawaz Ahmed, Executive Chef.

The new menu is all set to indulge the customers and take them on a gastronomical journey.

Serving North Indian, Biryani and Mughlai cuisine, Kareem’s Kolkata has won hearts of many for its flavours that thrill the taste buds of everyone. Keeping its traditions of rich culinary legacy, the deliciously complex blend of flavours, spices and aromas, Kareem’s Kolkata‘s new menu features a list of new items including mouth-watering biryani, an array of delicious tawa dishes and soft- juicy kebabs that will melt in your mouth. The new menu includes a Roll section, Kareem’s Special Jehangeeri Tandoori,Galouti Kebab, Mutton Bhuna, Chicken Makrana Tangdi, Chicken Kalimiri Tikka, Chicken Chakori Tikka, Chicken Nawabi tikka, Paneer Darbari, Subz Miloni, Dum Dahiwala Mutton, Fish Zafrani, Mutton Tawa Pulao, Butter Chicken Naan, Keema Naan,Chef’s Special Mutton Handi Biryani, Raan Mussallam, Butter Chicken Biryani, Watermelon Lassi and much more. The new entrees will surely tickle the taste buds of the food lovers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Chowdhury, Co-Owner, Kareem’s Kolkata, said, “At Kareem’s Kolkata, we are passionate about creating innovative flavours and listening to the demands of our patrons. The key has always been to serve fresh and well-curated menus. That motivated us to push the envelope and deep dive into new concepts and food philosophies. We truly believe in creating a space where they can enjoy themselves, and avail unique and immersive experiences. We look forward to serving the new menu of Kareem’s delicious food, outstanding beverages, along with their quality service and great value, to people in the city.”

Chef Shanawaz Ahmed, Executive Chef, Kareem’s Kolkata, further added, “We’re always looking for ways to think outside the box of what Indian food is and how we can use authentic ingredients and flavours in ways that are exciting and unexpected. Kareem’s as a brand does its best to come up with creative ways to serve Indian food. We’re excited to introduce the new additions to the menu and can’t wait to hear what our customers and patrons think about it.”

To maintain dining safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kareem’s Kolkata offers the norms of safety, hygiene as well as a limited contact in-dining experience and online ordering. In addition to walking in for the dine-in experience to the outlets, customers can access Kareem’s Kolkata directly through Zomato and Swiggy.

The cost for two at Kareem’s Kolkata is Rupees 1200/- plus taxes and the operational timing of Kareem’s, Kolkata is 12.30-3.30 and 7 pm to 11 pm

Designed with warm interiors and comfortable seating, the Kareem’s Kolkata with their new menu looks forward to savour and tantalise thetaste buds of all the food lovers in the city.

Address of Kareem’s Kolkata (first outlet)- – 55B, Mirza Ghalib St, Near-Pataka House, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Address of Kareem’s Kolkata (second outlet)– PS Srijan Corporate Park , Retail Unit – 2, Tower – I Plot G-2, Street Number 25, GP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091