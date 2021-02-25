Kashmir: Mainstream parties, Hurriyat welcome Indo-Pak ceasefire

Mainstream leaders in Kashmir have welcomed the joint statement by India and Pakistan announcing a ceasefire on the Line of Control.

“It is a welcome development that can end the death and destruction at the borders,” PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti told The Indian Express.

Mufti has been advocating dialogue between India and Pakistan for resolution of the Kashmir issue. “Ultimately, dialogue and reconciliation is the only way forward for peaceful resolution of issues between the two neighbors.”

National Conference president, MP and former CM Farooq Abdullah, too, welcomed the development, saying it would “go a long way towards sustainable peace”.

“I hope the agreement is followed in letter and spirit. The development, I sincerely believe, will allow people living alongside LoC and International Border to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption and risk, ”he said. “The agreement, I believe, if followed by the book, will help advance the collaboration between the two neighboring countries.”

Abdullah said he expects some forward movement in the dialogue process that would help the two countries resolve all issues. “I hope the development doesn’t go down as short-lived flutter but increases the possibility of some forward advancement towards the resolution of all impending issues lingering between the two neighboring nations.”

Responding to the development, Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone tweeted that he was not being “negative”, adding, “They can play friend and enemies whenever they want. Wish we Kashmiris learn our lessons. And we won’t learn. “

The Hurriyat Conference too has welcomed the announcement and called it a “move in the right direction”. “Just as the joint statement correctly points out that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence, likewise, in the interest of mutually beneficial and sustainable peace in the entire region, Governments of India and Pakistan need to address the core concern of J&K in keeping with the aspirations of its people, which is the cause of conflict and violence in the region, ”the Hurriyat, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said in a statement. “The talks are the best means to address this concern and we have always advocated it.”