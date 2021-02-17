KCRs 68th Birthday Gold Saree Offering 3D Film On His Life rc, KCR’s Birthday Goddess Yellamma is gifted a gold sari of 2.5 kg | national

In politics, however, he is more popularly known as KCR. Elahi has been organized on behalf of the party to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister. This morning, KCR worshiped at the temple of Goddess Yellamma in Balkampet, Hyderabad.

#Hyderabad: Gold in the fire market is now beyond the reach of the middle class. The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is hovering around 45,000. What will be the price of a two and a half kg gold sari? The exact answer is with the Telangana State Association. This is because a member of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s two and a half kg gold sari was given as a gift in a temple in Hyderabad on the occasion of his birthday.

Telangana’s first Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stepped down on Wednesday. In politics, however, he is more popularly known as KCR. Elahi has been organized on behalf of the party to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister. This morning, KCR worshiped at the temple of Goddess Yellamma in Balkampet, Hyderabad. Cabinet member Talasani Srinivas Yadav presented a gold sari at the temple. The Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister also prayed for the health of the Chief Minister and his family members.



KCR prayed at different places of worship since morning on the occasion of his birthday. First thing in the morning go to a gurudwara in Amirpet, Hyderabad. From there go to worship at the temple of Balkampet. Then the Chief Minister worshiped at Ujjain Mahakali Temple. Prayed at the Clock Tower Church in Hyderabad. KCR also spread chador at Nampalli Dargah. A 3D documentary has been made on the occasion of the birthday of the Chief Minister. KCR also took part in that documentary exhibition at Jalbihar on Necklace Road. KCR’s birthday is also celebrated in the East Godavari district of the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh.

There has been a lot of speculation in state politics recently about KCR’s son Katie Rama Rao. There is a lot of buzz in Nizam’s city that Katie Rama Rao can remove her father and sit in the Chief Minister’s chair. Despite all speculations, KCR has claimed that he will be the Chief Minister of Telangana for the next 10 years. According to some political observers, such an Elahi has been organized on K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday to mark his presence.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 17, 2021, 3:47 PM IST

