Kejriwal government saves more than Rs 500 crore in construction of flyovers across Delhi First of its kind Kejriwal govt saves Rs 500+ crores of public money on flyover construction in Delhi national

The government has been able to save more than Rs 500 crore from the money allocated for the construction of flyovers across the capital.

#NewDelhi: In various parts of the country, various types of construction work, including roads and flyovers, are often accused of corruption. The representatives of the ruling party are in discomfort. In this case, the Delhi government seems to be on a different path. According to a recent statement from the AAP government, the government has been able to save more than Rs 500 crore from the money allocated for the construction of flyovers across the capital.

The clear message of the government in this regard is that the projects that are being carried out in the interest of the people in multiple places have saved hundreds of crores of rupees from the allocated money. Kejriwal’s government will continue to try to save people’s money in the future. Recently work was underway on the Seelampur flyover from Shastri Park. A total of Rs 303 crore was allocated for this project. But the work was done at a cost of Tk 250 crore. 53 crore survived. The biggest thing is, the whole thing has been done in a very short time. About one and a half lakh commuters have benefited from this. On the other hand, a budget of Rs 422 crore was made for the construction of flyovers and corridors at Madhuban Chowk. In this case, the whole work was completed at a cost of Tk 298 crore. About 125 crore rupees were saved.

Apart from these, the Kejriwal government has saved another Rs 300 crore in three separate projects. Recently, several news have come out about this. A budget of Tk 423 crore was prepared for the Madhuban Chowk project from Mangolpuri. But the work of the project was completed at a cost of Tk 323 crore. 100 crore is saved. Rs 560 crore was earmarked for the work of Meera Bagh to Vikaspuri corridor. But the work was completed at a cost of Tk 480 crore. As a result, another 100 crore rupees is saved. Similarly, a budget of Tk 248 crore was prepared for the construction of Prem Barapula to Azadpur corridor. But the work of the corridor was completed at a cost of Tk 138 crore. In other words, about 110 crore rupees was saved.

Apart from this, several crores of rupees have been saved for several small projects. Such a demand has been made recently by the AAP government. Detailed drafts of the projects are also given here. In this case, Tk 60 crore was allocated for the Jagatpur Chowk flyover project. But the work was completed at a cost of Tk 72 crore. 7 crore rupees survived. Similarly, Rs 16 crore has been saved for construction of Bhalswa flyover, Rs 15 crore for Burari flyover, Rs 5 crore for Mukundpur Chowk flyover and Rs 5 crore for Mayur Vihar flyover project.

Needless to say, Kejriwal’s initiative has already received a response. Leading figures from multiple fields, ranging from the common man, have welcomed the government’s move.

Published by:Ananya Chakraborty First published:February 16, 2021, 5:12 PM IST

