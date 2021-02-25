Kejriwal takes aim at Cong in roadshow: ‘BJP’s B team’

Taking out a roadshow in Seelampur ahead of the MCD bypolls on February 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday attacked Congress, calling it BJP‘s B team.

The AAP national convener, who is scheduled to take out a rally in Surat on Friday to mark the party’s performance in the municipal polls there, also referred to Congress’ performance in the South Gujarat city. “Look, Congress is getting wiped out across the country. There is no point voting for Congress. Did you read about the results in Surat? How many seats did Congress get there? ” Kejriwal said, as the crowd responded “zero”.

AAP bagged 27 out of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation, securing the second spot. BJP won the rest. AAP had put up 469 candidates in total across six corporations which went to polls.

Kejriwal said only AAP was putting up a fight against the BJP in the country: “If there is one party in the country that is challenging BJP, it is AAP. Congress has kneeled down before BJP. In a way, Congress is the B team of BJP. ”

Punjab, where AAP had emerged as the principal opposition party in the last assembly polls, was swept by Congress in the recent municipal polls.

The Delhi CM also referred to AAP’s success in the capital, where it has so far formed the government thrice, defeating BJP and Congress in the 2013, 2015 and 2020 assembly polls. “People across the country are stunned (by AAP’s feat in Delhi),” he said.

Kejriwal also pointed out that having an MLA and a councilor from the same party helps bring synergy in work: “Over the last six years, AAP has been in power. Did we bring about development or not? Did we make schools or hospitals or not? We made bus rides for women free. People are getting zero electricity bills. If our council wins candidate, then we will work together. If the Congress wins, there will be disputes and obstacles in work. ”

Apart from Seelampur, where the Chauhan Bangar ward is witnessing bypolls, the AAP chief also took out roadshows in Trilokpuri and Kondli. On Wednesday, Kejriwal had held roadshows in Shalimar Bagh and Bawana. The bypolls to the BJP-ruled North and East bodies are being touted as a “semi-final” to the 2022 civic polls.

AAP had bagged 49 seats in the 2017 municipal polls.