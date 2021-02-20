Kerala Covid-19 wrap: 4,650 new cases; state writes to Center asking for more doses of vaccine for health workers

Kerala on Saturday recorded 4,650 new Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities. A total of 5,841 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of them, around 4,253 cases were reported to have transmitted due to contact with the infected. A total of 26 health workers tested positive for the virus today.

The test positivity rate at the state stands at 7.05% with 65,968 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (602) in the state, followed by Ernakulam (564) and Malappuram (529).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that a decrease of 5.8% in the rate of infected persons was recorded in the past one week. He also assured that efforts to distribute the vaccine quickly would be made.

Kerala to conduct ICMR-model sero-prevalence study

The CM declared that a sero-prevalence study, modeled on the one conducted by ICMR in various states in India, has begun in Kerala. The samples for the study are being collected across all 14 districts of the state and results will be available soon. The study, he said, will help the government in getting a comprehensive picture of the spread of the infection.

Allow more doses of vaccine for health workers, minister writes to Center

Health Minister KK Shailaja wrote a letter to her counterpart at the Center asking for permission for health workers in the state to get another opportunity to register for the vaccine. She said even though a majority of health workers had registered and got a shot, a few had missed the chance to register. She requested the Center to grant such workers another opportunity at getting the vaccine.

She also requested the Center to release the guidelines for the vaccination of people above the age of 50, the next priority segment to get the shot. She pointed out that Kerala is home to the largest segment of elderly people in the country.

Covid cases from Malappuram school hit 140

The number of students who tested positive as a result of attending classes at a school in Pookkarathara in Malappuram district touched 140 in the span of a few days, reported Malayala Manorama. Around 600 kids had been subjected to testing after a few began showing symptoms. Many of them attend classes at parallel institutes and often use crowded buses to travel.

Election officers to get two doses of vaccine

Those assigned for polling and counting duty for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state will get two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the election, Kollam collector B Abdul Nasser said. The order has come from the central election commission. The list of officers selected for election duty will be handed over to the health department. NHM officers will upload their details on the Covid portal, paving way for their registration for the vaccine.

