Kerala govts failed to take steps to curb conversion: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that successful governments in Kerala have failed to act against “love jihad”.

Inaugurating the BJP Vijay Yatra, a pre-poll yatra led by state party president K Surendran, in Kasaragod, Adityanath said, “Governments led by CPI (M) and Congress do not take any action to solve issues of the people. In 2009, the High Court had stated that love jihad was a conspiracy to convert Kerala into an Islamic state. Successful governments have not only failed to take steps to curb religious conversion but have even adopted a pro-conversion stand. But the UP government has enacted a law against love jihad. The BJP is ruling for national security as well as ensuring the welfare of every citizen. ”

Referring to the issue of entry of women in Sabarimala temple, the UP CM said that the CPI (M) government did not act as per the wishes of the people. “They (CPM) are working against temples. In UP, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in accordance with the sentiments of people, ”he said, thanking people of Kerala for making contributions for the temple construction.

Targeting the CPI (M), he said, “They are opening Halal bank in Kerala and the BJP should work against it with the voice of humanity.”

Yogi said both LDF and UDF have become symbols of corruption. While youths in Kerala are protesting for jobs, the UP government has given jobs for 4 lakh youths in the last four years, he claimed. The Kerala government has no interest in implementing centrally-sponsored, he alleged.

Referring to the Covid-19 scenario in Kerala, the UP CM said, “How did UP, with 24 crore population, manage Covid-19? Schemes suggested by Modiji were implemented for Covid-19 control. WHO has patted UP for having taken strong steps to control the virus. Why could Kerala not control Covid-19? Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan used to laugh about UP. Now, the world is laughing about Kerala’s failure in Covid-19 control, ” he said.

The Vijay Yatra will tour all 140 constituencies in Kerala before its final leg on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram. Surendran said it was meant to expose the “corruption and anti-people approach” of both LDF and UDF. As the yatra moves on, several celebrities will join the BJP, he said.