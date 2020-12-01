KFC INDIA LAUNCHES AN EXCLUSIVE FACAYTION KIT

KFC India brings alive your holiday daydreams with The KFC Facaytion – the ultimate travel hack for a vacay from home! Within all the necessary norms for staying safe and healthy, but without missing out on the fun of exploring a new holiday destination – this is one exciting holiday experience you wouldn’t want to miss. Simply book the KFC Faycation package to recreate an international holiday at home – complete with a VR experience, exciting souvenirs and a tasty KFC treat from the destination country’s menu!

Vouching that The KFC Facaytion is as crispy and fresh as KFC’s chicken, Moksh Chopra, CMO, KFC India said, “This has been a different year indeed, stalling everyone’s travel and holiday plans. But just because you cannot travel to any place does not mean a holiday experience cannot come to you. Put your wanderlust and bucket lists on hold no more as the KFC Facaytion is here with a taste (quite literally!) of that much-needed holiday adventure you’ve been craving for. So, gear up with your passport and boarding pass, don that holiday tee, click away and flaunt your holiday, and of course, relish KFC favourites from across the world, all right from the comfort of your home!”

The Facay kit has an answer to all your holiday needs. A funky passport and boarding pass to get started, a VR headset for sightseeing tours as virtually possible. And you don’t need to be in a KFC restaurant in UK to dig into their Dirty Louisiana Burger or fly to Thailand to try their Ghost Pepper Wings. Australia’s popular Zinger Mozzarella Burger and USA’s Chicken with Waffles & Honey, along with all other holiday essentials, come to you as part of The KFC Facaytion.

Simply book your holiday on BookMyShow.com; your facay could be either to UK, USA, Australia, or Thailand and sit back as the holiday experience is delivered to you.

Share your holiday tales with your friends and followers; find some inspiration here: KFCIndia_Official and KFCIndia. Keep posting and you could get closer to heading off on your dream holiday. Facaytioners who woo us with stories and posts about how much they enjoyed their KFC Facay, stand a chance to win a holiday voucher to travel to their favourite holiday destination. So, get creative with the many items inside the kit, don’t forget to post with #KFCFacaytion and tagging KFC India when you do. Contest to be announced soon; get set to Facay!

Click here to see how this works!