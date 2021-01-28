KFC India opens its first restaurant in Kanchrapara

KFC India – known for offering the ‘World’s Tastiest Chicken’ – has launched

its first restaurant inKanchrapara. This newest destination for chicken-lovers is located in B

Mall. Walk into the restaurant to indulge in KFC favourites of Hot & Crispy Chicken, Chicken

Popcorn, Chicken Strips, Zinger Burger and more; and get your hands on the iconic KFC

Bucket.

The restaurant is spread across 1772 square feet and seats 50 people. Open from 11 AM to 10

PM, customers can enjoy their KFC favourites, through various food channels of delivery,

takeaway, KFC to your Car/Bike(when you can place a pre-paid order on the App and get it

delivered to your vehicle within the proximity of the restaurant) and during dine-in as well – all in

a safe contactless manner. You can also enjoy your favourities in the comfort of your home by

ordering online on the Zomato or Swiggy or KFC Website (www.kfc.co.in).

The brand makes a foray into the city not only with a distinct menu offering & products, but

along with the added assurance of their4X Safety Promise of Sanitization, Screening, Social

Distancing and ContactLess service. The restaurant follows intensified sanitization after

every 30 minutes including all surface areas like tables, counters, doors, and door handles. The

delivery teams wash & sanitize their hands & bags after every order. All team members,

including delivery riders, are regularly screened and undergo daily temperature checks,

wearing masks and gloves at all times. Following social distancing, there are floor stickers to

help customers and delivery riders maintain a safe distance of minimum 6 ft. as they queue up

for orders.

Restaurant address:KFC restaurant, B Mall, Shop Number A, Ground floor, 156, Kabiguru

Rabindranath Path (North), Ward no.8, Kanchrapara , Pin – 743145, North 24 Parganas, West

Bengal

Like this: Like Loading...