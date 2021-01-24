Navigation
Kid App Creators From WhiteHat Jr Leave R Madhavan Awestruck As They Share Their Coding Experience
Fashion & Lifestyle National News

Kid App Creators From WhiteHat Jr Leave R Madhavan Awestruck As They Share Their Coding Experience

1 min read

EdTech start-up WhiteHat Jr’s students Manya, Agastya and Yuvraj recently interacted with celebrated actor R Madhavan to share their thoughts and motivation, which led them to create the apps PicKaboo, Pat a Pet and Med Maze, respectively. The actor spent time with the young creators to understand their inspiration, quizzing them about the development process and their experiences of learning to code. Madhavan, a technology enthusiast, was impressed by the sheer display of compassion & intellect, which went way beyond the kids’ age. These interactive sessions were released today by WhiteHat Jr in a three-part video series.

Since its launch in 2018, WhiteHat Jr has continually empowered children to view themselves as creators.

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2021 hosts “Books and Cinema: From Word to Screen” with Manoj Bajpayee , Deepa Mehta and Juhi Chaturvedi

2 min read
Kolkata Updates Sports

Team Mico Bombers won the first CNG Cyclo Vaganza 2021 Cycling Race

3 min read
The Episodic Cinema of Soumyajit Majumder #Homecoming Wraps Up Shoot with a Bang!
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

The Episodic Cinema of Soumyajit Majumder #Homecoming Wraps Up Shoot with a Bang!

3 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

CNG Cyclo Vaganza 2021 will be held on 23rd and 24th of January at Eco Park

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: