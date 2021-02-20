Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, seeks joint custody of kids: Reports

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West After six years of marriage, reportedly citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to the E! News.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while, ”a source told the publication.

The couple is yet to make any official statement about the divorce but reports of their differences have been cropping up for many months now.

One of the most popular celebrity couples globally, Kim and Kanye got married in May 2014 in a grand ceremony. They are parents to four children. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

“It’s the same thing over and over and over again. He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her, ”a source revealed to People.com.

According to another insider, any communication between the estranged couple had ceased by February and Kanye had moved out of their home.