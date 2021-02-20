Navigation
Kim Kardashian shares new picture to show how plant-based diet affected her body
National News

2 min read


Kim Kardashian recently shared how a plant-based diet helped her be in shape.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kim, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, showed off her toned figure in a white crop top that highlighted her abs, cargo pants, and heels. She captioned the picture, “Plant-based diet does a good body”. Take a look:

The reality star had earlier said that while she enjoyed eating many foods, her diet was “mostly plant-based”. “I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore, ”she told a fan on social media.

Sharing her detailed diet plan, she tweeted, “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too! ” In the case of potatoes, she only loved them baked and as skinny fries.

“I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular cheetos for me or cheetos puffs are my absolute fave, ”she further said.

In fact, Kim’s children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm also had plant-based diets, their mother had confirmed.

