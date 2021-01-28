Kolkata launches its first Boat Library for Children

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 28th, 2021: The West Bengal Transport Corporation in collaboration with a heritage book store has launched a children’s library on a boat on Tuesday, the first of its kind initiative, an official said.

The idea behind such innovative initiative is that one can read books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata, cruising on the Hooghly river, he said.

Children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers’ Boat Library.

“The boat library would take people on a three-hour-long-trip,” the official said.

“The trip will start at Millenium Park and the boat will travel to Belur Math Jetty and return”, he added.

There will be three trips on all weekdays and the boat has a free wifi facility as well.

The library will host such activities like storytelling, dramatized readings, poetry sessions , book launches, music and more.

A ride on the boat would cost Rs. 100 for adults and Rs. 50 for children.

Truly a great concept for the younger minds to make them indulge into the world of reading!