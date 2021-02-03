Kolkata Police’s anti-hooliganism branch has arrested three people involved in the arms race before the election Kolkata Police arrested 3 people and recovered arms that were being smuggled kolkata

Detectives claim that he used to buy three seized weapons The anti-hooliganism branch of the Kolkata Police recovered weapons before the election

#Kolkata: Before the election, the fire brigade of Kolkata Police recovered firearms again Three arrested in the incident The names of the arrested are Mausin Islam, Shafiqul Gazi and Ashanur Islam alias Asanti Islam Gunda Daman branch arrested from Rajarhat Chaumatha 7 mm pistol, three cartridges, magazine and a scooter were recovered from the victims Mohsin’s house is in Kashipur area of ​​South 24 Parganas, Shafiqul’s house is in Gobardanga area of ​​North 24 Parganas, Metiabruz is in Rabindranath area, and Asanur’s house is in Machibhanga area. Detectives claim that he used to buy three seized weapons The anti-hooliganism branch of the Kolkata Police recovered weapons before the election

Earlier, Yasmeen Begum from Babughat and Shah Rukh Mistry used to buy weapons from the arrested youths. The weapons used to come to the city from Munger in Bihar According to intelligence sources, a scooter was also recovered from the suspects The suspects came to get weapons from Bhangar on that scooter Weapons were recovered from the scooter Earlier, Yasmin and Shah Rukh, who were captured from Babughat, used to give the weapons they used to bring from Munger in Bihar to Abdul Ghazi in Baruipur. Besides, the three accused namely Mohsin, Shafiqul and Asanur used to buy the weapons from Yasmin and Shah Rukh. Abdul used to supply those weapons to Basirhat, Malach and Hasnabad On the other hand, Mohsin and his men also supplied arms to several places in the southern twenty-four parganas and suburbs.

According to intelligence sources, many more are involved in this huge arms smuggling ring Detectives are looking for them Kolkata Police Mayor Anuj Sharma directed at the crime meeting that every police station should take strict action. Special surveillance is being carried out in the city before the election to curb illegal arms smuggling Special attention is being paid to “trouble mongers” who have been involved in riots in the area and “history sheeters” who have been in the police register more than once in various cases including illegal possession of firearms, looting and causing trouble for political parties.



Besides, illegal money is being used for various anti-social activities in the city before voting. The Kolkata Police has also taken special measures to curb it. Lalbazar also asked the police to insist on identifying the trouble mongers and history sitters after investigating the major disturbances including the shootout. The anti-hooliganism branch of Lalbazar’s intelligence department has also been asked to be active in this work Who else is involved in this arms smuggling ring is being investigated

ARPITA HAZRA

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 3, 2021, 4:09 PM IST

