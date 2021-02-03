Kolkata starts vaccination of covaxin, 90 thousand vaccines will go to the district Covaxin apply starts from today in Kolkata | coronavirus-latest-news

It is learned that 23,000 doses of Kovacin allotted for Kolkata, 90,000 Kovacin will go to the district.
বেশি A small virus has plagued human life for more than a year now. Millions of deaths, lockdowns, collapsed economies, unemployment … have plagued the world. But the victory of science is everywhere. In the end, multiple vaccines have come to the world market to stop the spread of the virus. Immunization work has also started at a fast pace.
One of them is Kovacin from India Biotech. This time the native Coronatika reached the states. Vaccination work started in Kolkata on Wednesday morning.
• On Tuesday, the distribution of Corona vaccine of Bharat Biotech started from the central store of the health department in Bagbazar to different districts. It is learned that 23,000 doses and 90,000 covacins allocated for Kolkata will go to the district.
• Vaccination has started in various government hospitals in Kolkata since Wednesday morning. The vaccine is being given to 20 beneficiaries at SSKM, Calcutta Medical College Hospital and Arjikar.
• It is learned that the first covacin was taken by the state health education director Debashis Bhattacharya and one of the senior officials of the state health mission Soumitra Mohan. Taken by AMD Smita Sanyal Shukla of National Health Mission.
• On January 22, Kovacin first came to the state. At that time 1 lakh 6 thousand doses were sent. But even then the state government decided that the use of covacin could not be started as the final stage trial of this vaccine was not completed. Before that, the advice of the expert committee is needed. After receiving positive signals at that meeting, the health department decided to start vaccination.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.
Source link