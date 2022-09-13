দেবাদৃতা আবার আলো হয়ে আসছেন সান বাংলায় Alor Theekana

✍️By Ramiz Ali Ahmed

He started his acting career through the serial ‘Joyi’. After that, he was seen in the role of genius Alo in the serial ‘Alo Chhaya’. Then Meera in the serial ‘Shrikrishna Bhakta Meera’. After the end of the series, he was away from acting for quite some time. This time she is returning to the small screen as Alo. So far I have understood who I am talking about…. Absolutely right. She is our all favorite actress Devadrita Bose. The new serial is called ‘Alor Adresha’. There again Devadrita will be seen in the role of light.

Let’s know the story of Alo Adresh serial

address of light

The story is about a girl named Alo. From childhood, his father’s dream is his own dream. Light grows with education. Her life changes when suddenly her father comes with a marriage proposal. Her marriage was arranged with a son of a reputed business family. Among the four brothers in that house, the first three are married, Alor’s marriage with the youngest son of the house is fixed. Three wives manage the household business and brothers take care of the household chores. There is a secret hidden in this family. When Alo came to know the truth of this family, a crisis came in front of his life. What will the light do? Alo’s address is about the freedom of Alo’s life, his own honor, his own dreams and struggle.

‘Alor Adresha’ will be telecast on Sun Bangla from September 19 at 9.30 pm every day. Sourya (John) Bhattacharya will be seen opposite Devadritha Bose. Also starring Kaushiki, Neel (Sujan) Mukherjee, Dolan Roy, Ratna Ghoshal, Shankar Debnath, Devraj Chatterjee, Jayjit Banerjee, Ishita Chatterjee, Anindya Pulak, Jayashree Mukherjee etc. Rahul Dev Bose will be seen in a cameo role in the first week. Directed by Rajeev Kumar. Produced by Nispal Singh Rane.