Friday, June 24, 2022
Fashion & LifestyleKolkata Updates

Lifestyle announces its first-ever beauty brand IKSU for makeup lovers

India’s leading shopping destination, Lifestyle, has launched its first-ever beauty brand IKSU, for all makeup lovers. With a wide range of products and affordable price points, IKSU aims at reaching women with a message of ‘Self-love.’ IKSU is free from animal cruelty, sulphates, and parabens. A brand created for women on the go, IKSU is for the women who feel empowered, are confident and unapologetic.

With the belief that make-up is a form of art and self-expression, IKSU has introduced a wide array of beauty products to fulfill the needs of every beauty lover. IKSU recognizes the love and importance of beauty in these women’s lives and therefore, encourages them to indulge in healthy doses of self-love without any judgement. All products are curated especially for the women of today, who are always on the hunt for on-trend products. With IKSU, quality and affordability can be seamlessly accessible under one roof. The brand offers an extensive range of face products including foundations, concealers, blushes, and highlighters. The range also includes eye products like eyeliners and kohl pencils along with vibrant shades of lipsticks and a colorful palette of nail paints starting at just INR 99, IKSU has something for everyone!

Devarajan Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle said, “We are extremely excited to enter the beauty segment with the launch of Lifestyle’s first-ever makeup brand. IKSU is for the women who express and celebrate their beauty. Consumers can expect quality as well as affordability from the IKSU range. With the launch of IKSU, Lifestyle continues to be a one-stop destination for everything from apparel to footwear, accessories, and beauty.”

  • IKSU Lipsticks – Rs.275
  • IKSU Kajal -Rs.160
  • IKSU Concealer – Rs.399
  • IKSU Highlighter – Rs. 375
  • IKSU Mascara – Rs.349
  • IKSU Crayon Lip Color – Rs.499
  • IKSU Foundation – Rs.275

IKSU products will be available in leading Lifestyle stores and Lifestyle’s E-commerce website www.lifestylestores.com

